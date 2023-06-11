Deals
Morgan County deputies investigating deadly shooting Sunday morning

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly shooting on Lenox Lane in the Union Hill community.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

According to a Twitter post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly shooting on Lenox Lane in the Union Hill community.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located one man who was killed in the shooting. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn are on the scene.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office urges people to use caution in the area due to the increased law enforcement presence.

