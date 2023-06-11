Deals
Marshall County drowning under investigaton

The location of Saturday's drowning in Marshall County
The location of Saturday's drowning in Marshall County(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT
LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) -The Marshall County coroner is confirming that a man from DeKalb County drowned in a Lake Guntersville inlet this weekend.

Around 6:15 Saturday morning, the corner was called to a boat ramp on Morgan Cove Road, off Highway 227 just south of Langston. He found 58 year old Shannon Ray Crump’s body in the water near the ramp. Crump’s vehicle and possessions were nearby.

The cause of the drowning is still under investigation.

