Marshall County drowning under investigaton

LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) -The Marshall County coroner is confirming that a man from DeKalb County drowned in a Lake Guntersville inlet this weekend.

Around 6:15 Saturday morning, the corner was called to a boat ramp on Morgan Cove Road, off Highway 227 just south of Langston. He found 58 year old Shannon Ray Crump’s body in the water near the ramp. Crump’s vehicle and possessions were nearby.

The cause of the drowning is still under investigation.

