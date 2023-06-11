Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests. Oak Park police said the department had received no warning of risks concerning the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the department didn’t believe there was any additional threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens
Joshua Harris, 39
Huntsville man arrested on sodomy, rape charges in Morgan Co.
Brandon Buckelew (left), Morgan Ponder (right)
Two people arrested for stealing car from storage unit
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week

Latest News

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessica Wise, 36, was...
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Fire under I-95 in Philadelphia causes section to collapse, closing interstate in both directions
The City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department decided dads, grandpas and other father...
‘Day for Dads’ event held at Campus 805 Saturday
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia