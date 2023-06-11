‘Day for Dads’ event held at Campus 805 Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Father’s Day coming up, Campus 805 hosted a “Day for Dads” event Saturday that featured live music, food and fun.

The event was held at Butler Green and had live music, games, prizes and food trucks.

The City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department decided dads, grandpas and other father figures could use a day in the spotlight so they came up with the idea for this event.

“My male staff at Huntsville Parks and Rec said, ‘Mother’s Day we always have everything, all the commercials are for Mother’s Day, we want to do something for dads,” Huntsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Dorianne Johnson said. “I was like, ‘We do things for dads,’ they said ‘Well tell me what’ and I said ‘Ok we need to do something for dads.”

