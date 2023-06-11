Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

‘Day for Dads’ event held at Campus 805 Saturday

The City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department decided dads, grandpas and other father figures could use a day in the spotlight so they came up with the
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Father’s Day coming up, Campus 805 hosted a “Day for Dads” event Saturday that featured live music, food and fun.

The event was held at Butler Green and had live music, games, prizes and food trucks.

The City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department decided dads, grandpas and other father figures could use a day in the spotlight so they came up with the idea for this event.

“My male staff at Huntsville Parks and Rec said, ‘Mother’s Day we always have everything, all the commercials are for Mother’s Day, we want to do something for dads,” Huntsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Dorianne Johnson said. “I was like, ‘We do things for dads,’ they said ‘Well tell me what’ and I said ‘Ok we need to do something for dads.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens
Joshua Harris, 39
Huntsville man arrested on sodomy, rape charges in Morgan Co.
Brandon Buckelew (left), Morgan Ponder (right)
Two people arrested for stealing car from storage unit
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week

Latest News

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessica Wise, 36, was...
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The event featured food, fireworks and live music and was held at the Redstone Gateway just...
Redstone Arsenal celebrates the Army’s 248th birthday
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly shooting on...
Morgan County deputies investigating deadly shooting Sunday morning
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified