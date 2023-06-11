Deals
“Ballroom at Bridge Street” held in support of Ukraine

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Music filled the air in Huntsville for the Ballroom at Bridge Street Saturday evening. Whether it was Samba or Rumba, people from the crowd were brought to the stage for the charity event.

Alessandro Scalero is Russian-born, but a Huntsville native. He was the man in charge of putting it all together.

“I’m just hoping to have and give everyone a good time,” he said. “We’re taking donations for Ukraine. That’s something that’s near and dear to my heart, so I really hope to create an event where we bring smiles and a lot of help worldwide.”

At his side is his girlfriend and co-organizer Anna Najarian. She says this would be the first Ballroom at Bridge Street in over a decade, so she hopes tonight is the start of a new tradition.

“We wanted to create a sense of community here at Huntsville where we feel that everyone is open to pop on by and grab their partner or significant other and have a good time start dancing, listening to music, vibing,” Najarian said.

And vibe they did.

Social dances like the samba and rumba got people up on their feet, learning something new, and making donations along the way.

The money would go towards items like food and medicine for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bulgarian-born Madeleine Mrakarov was Scalero’s dance partner and a Showdance World Championship Finalist. She was happy with the turnout tonight and that this event will support those affected by the war.

“This is just another thing to help the cause and I’m just really glad I’m here to do it because otherwise... I mean I would rather do something than do nothing,” Mrakarov said.

Because of the big turnout Saturday, Scalero plans to host another ballroom event by the end of the year.

