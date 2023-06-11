Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night just north of Elkmont.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessica Wise, 36, was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the road and flipped.

According to ALEA officials, Wise was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 127 about two miles north of Elkmont.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

