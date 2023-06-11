Deals
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms later today

First Alert Weather
48's Jeff Desnoyers has a look at your forecast.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert Weather Day for severe storms later this afternoon and evening. A few showers this morning, a few storms around noon, which will be non-severe, with a higher chance of storms after 5 p.m.

Thunderstorms later today and evening will produce strong winds in excess of 60 mph, heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and the possibility of a tornado. Stay weather alert!

The severe threat will end by midnight. Sunshine returns on Monday.

