Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers and Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening. We expect the main line of storms to impact the area after 6 p.m.

Chelsea Aaron forecasts the upcoming weather, June 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Primary threats include widespread damaging wind gusts upwards of 70 mph, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Be prepared for multiple downed trees and power outages and stay weather alert!

Storms will continue to move southeastward throughout the late evening hours and will likely exit the area before midnight. A few showers will linger into the early morning hours of your Monday, but we look to dry out quickly before the early morning commute.

WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox

Expect a pleasant day behind the front to kick off your work week on Monday with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Humidity levels will be lower and afternoon highs will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s as we usher in drier air across the Valley.

An isolated shower will be possible during the late evening hours, but most of us should stay completely dry with comfortable overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances will quickly return on Tuesday and continue through much of the week. As a result, temperatures will stay well below average in the upper 70s and low 80s each day. Rain totals by the end of the week could be in the 2.5 - 4 inch range, which will help improve drought conditions across the Valley.

We’ll be drying out and heating up as we head into Father’s Day weekend with 90s in store for both Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
Two potential suspects have been detained for questioning in relation to a deadly shooting that...
Victim identified, two suspects detained in relation to Morgan Co. deadly shooting
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessica Wise, 36, was...
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
Joshua Harris, 39
Huntsville man arrested on sodomy, rape charges in Morgan Co.

Latest News

WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather, June 11 at 5:30 p.m.
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
A 48 First Alert Weather Day Severe storms later today and evening
First Alert Weather
Strong Storms Possible Mainly For NW AL This Evening | Better Threat For Strong to Severe Storms Tomorrow
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Sunny for today, strong to severe storms for Sunday & Sunday night. A 48 Developing First