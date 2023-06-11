48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening. We expect the main line of storms to impact the area after 6 p.m.

Chelsea Aaron forecasts the upcoming weather, June 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Primary threats include widespread damaging wind gusts upwards of 70 mph, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Be prepared for multiple downed trees and power outages and stay weather alert!

Storms will continue to move southeastward throughout the late evening hours and will likely exit the area before midnight. A few showers will linger into the early morning hours of your Monday, but we look to dry out quickly before the early morning commute.

Expect a pleasant day behind the front to kick off your work week on Monday with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Humidity levels will be lower and afternoon highs will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s as we usher in drier air across the Valley.

An isolated shower will be possible during the late evening hours, but most of us should stay completely dry with comfortable overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances will quickly return on Tuesday and continue through much of the week. As a result, temperatures will stay well below average in the upper 70s and low 80s each day. Rain totals by the end of the week could be in the 2.5 - 4 inch range, which will help improve drought conditions across the Valley.

We’ll be drying out and heating up as we head into Father’s Day weekend with 90s in store for both Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.