Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an official with the Athens Police Department, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 31 just south of Roy Long Road Friday night. According to officials, the cause of the crash is under investigation but the police department is looking to identify someone who was driving a 2012-13 Honda Civic.

The car is believed to have been black or white and will have front end damage.

The motorcyclist was identified as Eric Bailey, 30, of Leighton.

APD is asking that if anyone has any information about the accident to contact Lt. Johnathan Caldwell at (256)-233-6802 or by email at jcaldwell@athensal.us.

