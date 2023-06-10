Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens

By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an official with the Athens Police Department, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 31 just south of Roy Long Road Friday night. According to officials, the cause of the crash is under investigation but the police department is looking to identify someone who was driving a 2012-13 Honda Civic.

The car is believed to have been black or white and will have front end damage.

The motorcyclist was identified as Eric Bailey, 30, of Leighton.

APD is asking that if anyone has any information about the accident to contact Lt. Johnathan Caldwell at (256)-233-6802 or by email at jcaldwell@athensal.us.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week
A Town Creek woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 36 near Moulton on Friday...
Town Creek woman killed in wreck
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke

Latest News

Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Huntsville man arrested on sodomy, rape charges in Morgan Co.
Saturn 1B rocket to come down, potential replica in the works
Joshua Harris, 39
Huntsville man arrested on sodomy, rape charges in Morgan Co.