Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Sunny for today, strong to severe storms for Sunday & Sunday night. A 48 Developing First Alert for Sunday’s potential storms.

First Alert Weather
For today, mostly sunny with still some smoke impacting the area. Another Air Quality Alert for...
For today, mostly sunny with still some smoke impacting the area. Another Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville & Decatur Metro areas. Temps in the mid to upper 80 with increasing humidity. Tonight, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 A.M. Sunday, a 48 Developing First Alert Weather Day. Showers during the morning, showers AND thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Sunday night, thunderstorms are likely. This would be the timeframe when storms could be severe between 8 P.M. and 2 A.M. Winds in excess of 50 MPH, small hail, frequent lighting and heavy rainfall. Slower moving cells could produce flooding. Stay Weather Alert! Monday, lingering morning storms will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Low 80s. Tuesday is dry before daily thunderstorms chances begin Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Increasing heat & humidity expected for late week into Father's Day weekend.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, mostly sunny with still some smoke impacting the area. Another Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville & Decatur Metro areas. Temps in the mid to upper 80 with increasing humidity. Tonight, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 A.M. Sunday, a 48 Developing First Alert Weather Day. Showers during the morning, showers AND thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Sunday night, thunderstorms are likely. This would be the timeframe when storms could be severe between 8 P.M. and 2 A.M. Winds in excess of 50 MPH, small hail, frequent lighting and heavy rainfall. Slower moving cells could produce flooding. Stay Weather Alert!

Monday, lingering morning storms will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Low 80s.

Tuesday is dry before daily thunderstorms chances begin Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Increasing heat & humidity expected for late week into Father’s Day weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week
A Town Creek woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 36 near Moulton on Friday...
Town Creek woman killed in wreck
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
For today, an Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville and Decatur metro areas. Smoke from the...
Air Quality Alert in effect for Huntsville, Decatur

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
Severe outlook
Strong to Severe Storms Sunday Evening
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
For today, an Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville and Decatur metro areas. Smoke from the...
Air Quality Alert in effect for Huntsville, Decatur