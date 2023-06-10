Sunny for today, strong to severe storms for Sunday & Sunday night. A 48 Developing First Alert for Sunday’s potential storms.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, mostly sunny with still some smoke impacting the area. Another Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville & Decatur Metro areas. Temps in the mid to upper 80 with increasing humidity. Tonight, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 A.M. Sunday, a 48 Developing First Alert Weather Day. Showers during the morning, showers AND thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Sunday night, thunderstorms are likely. This would be the timeframe when storms could be severe between 8 P.M. and 2 A.M. Winds in excess of 50 MPH, small hail, frequent lighting and heavy rainfall. Slower moving cells could produce flooding. Stay Weather Alert!

Monday, lingering morning storms will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Low 80s.

Tuesday is dry before daily thunderstorms chances begin Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Increasing heat & humidity expected for late week into Father’s Day weekend.

