Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.(News 12 New Jersey LLC)
By News 12 New Jersey LLC staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON BEACH, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC) - A man is dead after trying to save his daughter from rip currents off the shore of New Jersey.

Officials say the teenager was swept out by a jetty and pulled several yards out into the ocean at Avon Beach on Friday.

Lifeguards were not on duty, so her father jumped in and tried to save her.

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.

Crews on Jet Skis and in helicopters were called in to search. They eventually found his body.

A father died trying to rescue his daughter from rip currents at Avon Beach in New Jersey. (News 12 New Jersey LLC)

The father’s name has not been released.

Officials say the daughter is OK.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey LLC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
A Town Creek woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 36 near Moulton on Friday...
Town Creek woman killed in wreck
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
Shooting investigation underway near Wimberly Drive in Decatur
Decatur woman injured, airlifted for treatment after overnight shooting near Wimberly Drive

Latest News

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting
The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored...
Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor
An associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is indicted on eight federal charges,
Attorney General Paxton's associate faces federal charges
Man dies saving daughter from rip currents