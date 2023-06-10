Huntsville man arrested on sodomy, rape charges in Morgan Co.

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Sodomy - 1st Degree and Rape - 1st degree on Thursday.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials say the warrant stemmed from an investigation into a 2021 incident in Lacey’s Spring where 39-year-old Joshua Harris allegedly “engaged in sodomy by forcible compulsion” and “engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion.”

According to court documents, Harris was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 8, 2022, and the warrant was issued on Dec. 30, 2022.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on June 8 where he is being held on a $75,000 bond. As ordered by a circuit judge, Harris is not allowed to have any form of contact with the alleged victim.

Court documents show that Harris is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 12, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

