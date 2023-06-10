Guntersville city leaders looking to cut costs on park improvements.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Guntersville have been working hard to improve the city’s recreation department. Phase 1 of improvements included upgrades to the city’s gym and recreational buildings.

Phase 2, however, has given leaders a case of sticker shock. The city hopes to upgrade a few of the city’s ball fields and add a new splash pad to support the public pool.

Bids for the second phase of the development came in around $4 million in 2021. Due to delays in permits, the bid expired, causing city leaders to propose a new bid this year.

Councilman Larry Wilson says the new price for the bids came in under $8 million. That’s nearly double the amount in 2021.

City leaders and contractors say this significant increase is due to pandemic-related inflation.

Mayor Leigh Dollar says the city will continue to negotiate with contractors to ensure the project is as cost-efficient as possible.

“Because we only have one bidder you’re able to work with the contractor, so they have already knocked off about $600,000. We will continue to look at ways for that, but they have already significantly reduced the cost just on several cost-saving measures that we’ve already done. So, I look for more of those as we progress through the contract assuming it’s approved,” says Dollar.

The city plans to hold a town hall meeting on Monday at noon to hear feedback from the public.

”We always welcome any feedback and if people can’t attend a meeting, they can always call or email myself, city hall, the parks and rec director or their council. So we always welcome feedback on any project because we’re doing this for our community,” Dollar says.

If the project is approved, it will take anywhere from 12 to 14 months to complete.

