Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run

Athens Police Department(Athens Police Department)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Friday evening.

Officials say the accident happened on U.S. 31 south of Roy Long Road. At this time one northbound lane is closed and both southbound lanes are closed. The southbound lanes will be closed for an extended amount of time.

APD is asking that if anyone has any information about the accident to contact Lt. Johnathan Caldwell at (256)-233-6802 or by email at jcaldwell@athensal.us.

