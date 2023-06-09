WBRC Exclusive: Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Joran van der Sloot, the man accused in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in May 2005, appeared in federal court Friday morning.

In court today, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges.

No cameras or electronics were allowed in the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse.

Below are the van der Sloot extradition hearing sketches from June 9.

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment (WBRC FOX6 News)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.