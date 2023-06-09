Deals
WBRC Exclusive: Artist renderings of van der Sloot's federal arraignment

Artist renderings of van der Sloot's federal arraignment
Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Joran van der Sloot, the man accused in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in May 2005, appeared in federal court Friday morning.

In court today, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges.

No cameras or electronics were allowed in the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse.

Below are the van der Sloot extradition hearing sketches from June 9.

Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment(WBRC FOX6 News)
Artist renderings of van der Sloot's federal arraignment
Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to extortion, wire fraud charges