UNA leaders speak on the future impact of new multi-purpose stadium

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at the University of Alabama could not hold in their excitement after they announced a new on-campus stadium coming to campus.

UNA athletic director Josh Looney said the multi-use stadium would be home to Lion football games, but also other sports like baseball and soccer. The venue would also include non-sporting events like concerts for everyone to use.

“To actually build something from scratch, it takes everything clicking on all cylinders,” Looney said. “I think we’re there right now with the university. This is not five football Saturdays. This needs to be a place for all of North Alabama, extending beyond Florence and Beyond the Shoals. We’ll bring events here and great opportunities on our campus. It will be designed with that purpose in mind.”

UNA is one of the fastest-growing universities in the country with enrollment skyrocketing. Leaders believe now is the time to capitalize. The stadium could put UNA on a new level with some of the biggest colleges in the state.

“We don’t get to a project like this of this magnitude without alignment,” he said.

Beyond campus, UNA President Dr. Kenneth Kitts thinks the investment will help the surrounding community in the Shoals by bringing people to local restaurants and hotels.

“It’s very clear that we are the primary economic driver for the Shoals and Northwestern Alabama,” he said. “I think the development of this stadium will take it to a whole other level. It’s a venue for campus events and community events. We’ve had outstanding community partnerships to this point, and we can’t wait to see what our communities are our service industry do once this opens.”

Leaders say that the designing process for the stadium would take 9-12 months and the finished product will come to campus in 2026 or 2027.

