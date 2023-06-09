Deals
Two people arrested for stealing car from storage unit

Brandon Buckelew (left), Morgan Ponder (right)
Brandon Buckelew (left), Morgan Ponder (right)(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after stealing a car from a storage unit and leading a pursuit on Thursday.

Decatur Police Department officials say a Decatur citizen reported that their car had been stolen from Storage on 14th Ave. SE on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Hartselle Police Department Officers located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, starting a pursuit.

When the pursuit ended in Falkville Police Jurisdiction, two people ran from the vehicle. A third person in the vehicle surrendered at the scene and was late released after questioning.

Morgan Ponder, 30 was detained and charged with theft of property - 1st degree. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

The driver, 27-year-old Brandon Buckelew ran into the woods. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted with their helicopter alongside a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to locate Buckelew.

Once he was found and arrested he was charged with theft of property - 1st degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and a Circuit Court Judge set his bond at $30,000.

