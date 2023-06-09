Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Town Creek woman killed in wreck

A Town Creek woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 36 near Moulton on Friday...
A Town Creek woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 36 near Moulton on Friday morning.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Town Creek woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 36 near Moulton on Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mary Lindley, 47, was critically injured when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, hit a mailbox, a culvert and a house. Lindley was taken to Lawrence County Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
Shooting investigation underway near Wimberly Drive in Decatur
Decatur woman injured, airlifted for treatment after overnight shooting near Wimberly Drive
Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit in Madison County
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week
Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail

Latest News

Joran van der Sloot arriving at Federal Courthouse
LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to wire fraud, extortion charges
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
The expected capacity is 10,000 seats to increase the capacity in the future.
University of North Alabama officials announce plans for new on-campus stadium
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke