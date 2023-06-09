Town Creek woman killed in wreck

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Town Creek woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 36 near Moulton on Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mary Lindley, 47, was critically injured when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, hit a mailbox, a culvert and a house. Lindley was taken to Lawrence County Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

