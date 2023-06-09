Deals
Strong to Severe Storms Sunday Evening

Developing 48 First Alert for Sunday. A threat for strong to severe storms is increasing for Sunday evening. This included the potential for damaging straight line winds, small hail, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for updates. We expect more dry weather through Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 50s. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Huntsville and Decatur areas for Friday due to an increase in ground level ozone. Sensitive groups along with children and people with asthma should limit outdoor activities Saturday afternoon. The air quality will improve Sunday with scattered showers and storms becoming numerous by the late afternoon and early evening hours. A good soaking rain will move in Sunday night into Monday morning. Many areas will pick up at least one inch of rain with this next weathermaker.
Severe outlook
Severe outlook(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

