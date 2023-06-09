Project Charlie: Fire department backs fundraiser to save a life and honor another

ALDER SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) -Alder Springs Fire and Rescue has taken on more than fire fighting. Now, they are spearheading a cause that will help ease the pain of a family whose tragedy struck in July of 2022.

Project Charlie is the new focus of a department, a cause honoring the loss of 7-year-old Charlie Carroll who passed away in a house fire last year.

“Project Charlie is an attempt to raise money to buy thermal imaging cameras for every volunteer department in Marshall County,” Buck Brown, Public Information Officer of Alder Springs Fire Rescue said.

Thermal imaging cameras allow fighters to detect trapped victims through smoke and debris. Brown says this is an effort to prevent future tragedies

“Our whole goal here is to have it so that everyone has the ability to find somebody as fast as possible,” he said.

Judy Carroll is Charlie’s mother and she believes that the use of these cameras could have saved her daughter’s life.

“Doing this Project Charlie and getting this equipment, they’re taking away from one of the ‘what ifs’. Because, if they had had that equipment, she could still be here today,” Carroll said.

Carroll this is a tragedy she never thought her family would face.

“It’s something that no one should have to go through. It’s really been hard on us because she was just a little spitfire. She never met a stranger, she was 90 miles an hour,” Carroll said.

She gives her thanks and praise to the department and the community.

“I just wanna really thank everybody for everything that they’ve done. Chief Edwards, the volunteer fire department, and everybody that’s come together and helped us,” she said.

Chief James Edwards says anyone wishing to make a donation can send a check directly to the fire department at 177 Stagecoach Rd., Albertville, AL 35951. They can also contact Edwards directly at 256-302-4161.

