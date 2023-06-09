Mostly sunny, hazy at times. Air Quality Alert for parts of the area.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, an Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville and Decatur metro areas. Smoke from the wildfires in Canada lowering air quality for today and Saturday. Besides the smoke, it will be mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, clear. Upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, the better half of the weekend. Mostly sunny, hazy at times because of smoke. Mid to upper 80s. Increasing clouds Saturday night. Temps in the 60s. Sunday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain will be heavy at times with gusty winds. Temps in the 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Monday morning before a dry afternoon. Sunny Tuesday with temps on both days in the low 80s. Increasing heat and humidity for the end of the week and next weekend with daily thunderstorm chances.

