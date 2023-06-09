Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal Courthouse in Birmingham

Joran van der Sloot arriving at Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 8:02 a.m. - Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal courthouse in Birmingham.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m.

7:50 a.m. - Black SUVs left the Hoover City Jail at 7:45 a.m. on Friday with Joran van der Sloot.

Joran van der Sloot leaving Hoover

Van der Sloot, who was brought to the Unites States from Peru Thursday, is expected in federal court Friday for arraignment in extortion charges stemming from offering information on the whereabouts of the remains of Natalee Holloway. He is the primary suspect in the 2005 disappearance of the Mountain Brook graduate while on a trip to Aruba.

WBRC will follow this story throughout the day and continue to update as new information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway near Wimberly Drive in Decatur
Decatur woman injured, airlifted for treatment after overnight shooting near Wimberly Drive
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit in Madison County
Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act

Latest News

The Durant City Pool off of Carl Albert Drive is open for the season.
Mental health experts discuss how self-conscious kids can build confidence at the pool this summer
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Mental health experts discuss how self-conscious kids can build confidence at the pool
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
North Alabama Airfest takes to the skies this weekend