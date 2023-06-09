Deals
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week

Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Kitchen Cops around north Alabama had a lighter than usual work load last week due to the Memorial Day holiday, but there were still a few problem spots on their reports that you need to know about.

Madison County

Madison County Inspection Report
Madison County Scores

The lowest score of the week belongs to Major League Wings in the Foodland shopping center on Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green. It gets a 78 due to a container of peach punch with black buildup inside of it. There were also dirty dishes stored with clean ones, and a grease bin overflowing outside. The issues were all fixed, but the low score stands until the next inspection.

Not far up the road, in the Wal-Mart shopping center, the Hazel Green Zaxby’s gets an 83. Inspectors say an employee was handling food and scooping ice without gloves. There was also a cracked plastic container and grilled chicken at the wrong temperature.

Parlor Donuts on Clinton Avenue also gets an 83. The health department says it was cooking chorizo on site. Parlor doesn’t have a permit to cook raw animal products in it’s kitchen. There was also milk at the wrong temperature and grease rolling away from the dumpster outside.

The breakfast bar at the Springhill Suites on Constellation Drive was written up for cleaning chemicals not being labeled and stored over fresh bananas. It gets an 84.

Limestone County

Limestone County Inspection Report
Limestone County Scores

Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse on South Jefferson Street in Athens gets an 80 this week. It was cited for unlabeled spray bottles and a cooler that wasn’t reaching a cold enough temperature. There was also an issue with chicken and potato skins either incorrectly dated or mixed with foods that were never dated.

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Scores and Inspection Reports

No significant Issues

Morgan County

Due to the holiday, this week’s scores will be included in next week’s report.

