Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to extortion, wire fraud charges

By Sara Hampton and WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Joran van der Sloot appeared in court at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, in the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse.

He entered a not guilty plea in the extortion and wire fraud felony indictment charges he faces. Magistrate judges can only accept a plea of not guilty.

Van der Sloot was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs, and a translator was set up through a headset placed on him.

“My English is perfect, I really don’t think it’s necessary,” van der Sloot stated.

The headset was removed and court proceedings continued in English.

U.S. requested van der Sloot to be detained with no opposition.

Van der Sloot will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending trial.

Beth, Dave, and Matt Holloway, Natalee Holloway’s mother, father, and brother, were all present in court.

Beth Holloway arrives to Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse
Dave Holloway arrives to Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse

Van der Sloot is accused in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in May 2005.

Natalee Holloway and her mother, Beth Holloway
Natalee Holloway and her mother, Beth Holloway

Beth Holloway says the government of Peru agreed to temporarily extradite van der Sloot to Birmingham to face federal wire fraud and extortion charges related to an alleged attempt to extort the Holloway family for money in exchange for details about how Holloway died, and where her remains are located.

Van der Sloot landed at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Thursday, June 8, around 2 p.m. He was then transported to the Hoover City Jail.

He was being held in a prison in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, who was a business student.

The body of Natalee Holloway was never found. No one is currently charged in her death.

