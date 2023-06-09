Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Huntsville City Schools BOE holds public interviews for superintendent finalists

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education interviewed its final three candidates in a public setting.

Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role

Each candidate had separate interviews answering questions regarding issues such as transparency, teacher retention, and addressing challenges in the workplace.

Caption

Dr. Bren Elliot serves as the Chief of School Improvement in Washington, D.C.

She described her style as collaborative, saying she will work with principals and teachers to create a work environment that breeds success, thus making it hard for teachers to want to leave.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton was next to be interviewed.

Before he was the interim superintendent, Sutton was a pre-med student. He turned to teaching early in his career and that’s what brought him to Huntsville today.

He talked about his time as an administrator in Tuscaloosa, turning a failing magnet school into a school that would end up paying for college classes for its students.

Last to be interviewed was Dr. Jermaine Dawson, who works for Birmingham City Schools as Chief Academic and Accountability Officer.

He talked about the challenges he faced while working in Birmingham as they implemented the Birmingham Intersection Program. He said the program wasn’t well received by parents, students, or teachers until it started showing results.

Dawson says the number of students failing went down and there was an increase in achievement. He said as superintendent, he would work to listen to the concerns of the community and be an active part of the school system.

The BOE will vote on the next superintendent on June 13.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit in Madison County
Pilati was arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Walmart in Russellville.
Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Shooting investigation underway near Wimberly Drive in Decatur
Decatur woman injured, airlifted for treatment after overnight shooting near Wimberly Drive
Officers believe the driver of the commercial vehicle didn’t know they were involved in a wreck.
Bicyclist injured in crash involving commercial vehicle on Memorial Pkwy.

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
North Alabama leaders share reaction to SCOTUS ruling in defense of Voting Rights Act
North Alabama leaders share reaction to SCOTUS ruling in defense of Voting Rights Act
Dr. Bren Elliot
HCS Superintendent Finalist
University of North Alabama to announce new stadium