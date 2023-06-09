Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man with ties as a football star with the Wildcats football program and a former Auburn Tiger is in custody after a pursuit following reports of a shooting at a local gas station.

Enterprise Police responded at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, June 9, to a shots fired and possible robbery in progress call at the Shell Station at 1114 Rucker Boulevard. Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray, had some sort of altercation with the store clerk, leading to a shot being fired at the clerk and Gray fleeing the seen.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate Gray driving on Adams Street, with Gray refusing to stop and leading police on a brief chase. This ended when Gray lost control of his vehicle and crashed in an empty residential lot.

Gray was arrested following the pursuit, and faces charges of Attempted Murder, first degree Burglary, first degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Eluding Officers. He is also listed on Coffee County Jail records with charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor Failure to Appear, and an Alias Writ of Arrest.

He is currently booked into the Coffee County Jail with a listed total bond of $132,500 on all charges except for the first degree Burglary.

Gray is a former Enterprise football star at defensive end who committed to the Auburn Tigers back in 2006 as a four-star recruit. Due to reported academic issues, Gray spent two years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before again committing to Auburn, now as a five-star JUCO recruit, in 2008. Despite joining the Tigers program, Gray later had knee surgery and redshirted his only season on the Plains before transferring to Division 2 school Delta State.

The former player also gained internet infamy back in 2011 when he appeared on an HBO Real Sports episode and, alongside three other former Tigers players, claimed to have been paid by boosters of the school to play at Auburn.

