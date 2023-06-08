Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit in Madison County
Pilati was arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Walmart in Russellville.
Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Officers believe the driver of the commercial vehicle didn’t know they were involved in a wreck.
Bicyclist injured in crash involving commercial vehicle on Memorial Pkwy.
Shooting investigation underway near Wimberly Drive in Decatur
Decatur woman injured, airlifted for treatment after overnight shooting near Wimberly Drive

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship...
Biden and Sunak hold White House talks on daunting challenges to Ukraine, world economy
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and two adults, leaving some with...
Knife attack at park in French Alps critically wounds 4 young children as people cry for help
Researchers in Malibu, California will be able to track a black bear that has been spotted...
Researchers, beachgoers report rare sightings of black bear on Malibu coastline
FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia after investigation finds supplies were diverted