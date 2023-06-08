Sunny & nice today and tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! A nice weather day for Thursday. A transition to lower temps, lower humidity and it all happens with just a few clouds for the area during the early morning hours. The rest of the day, sunny and nice. Low to mid 80s. Clear tonight, around 60. Friday, a beautiful day. Low to mid 80s with abundant sunshine. Clear Friday night with temps around 60.

Weekend forecast, another weather gem for Saturday. Mid to upper 80s and sunny. After dry conditions Saturday night, a chance for showers and storms Sunday. The highest chance for rain will be for the afternoon and night. High temps in the 80s. The chance for showers and storms will continue for Monday. High temps in the 80s. Heat & humidity increasing Tuesday through Friday with daily thunderstorms chances.

