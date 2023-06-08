Shoals Marriott going through $25 million renovation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa is getting a gigantic upgrade in the form of a $25 million renovation. Shoals Chamber President Caitlin Burns said the project will reflect positively on the economy of the community.

“Everything from the rooms to the lobby, the tower and the restaurant they are getting an overhaul, and a really beautiful renovation,” she said.

Burns says that several residents on the Shoals are employed by the hotel and some have gone on to bigger positions within the company.

“The number of people who have started as hourly workers at the Marriott who now have managerial positions, or are general managers at other hotels,” she said. “That side of what they do and the number of people they employ is incredible.”

Burns says that a lot of first-time visitors to the Shoals often stay at the Marriott.

“Very rarely do we have someone who doesn’t immediately say that they want to spend more time in our area,” she said. “For many of them, the first stop is the Marriott, so they get to explore our beautiful communities. I think that they’re our first line and our greeting, and we’re thrilled that it will be modern, exciting, and true to our Shoals roots.”

Burns said normally, Marriott hotels have the same feel in every location across the country, with similar colors and music. General Manager Larry Bowser says the hotel will continue having the hometown feel of the current location, honoring music from local artists in Muscle Shoals.

When it’s all completed, Burns believes that the hotel will resemble the hometown feel of the Shoals.

“I think the hotel is really a beacon of what the Shoals can be when it works collaboratively,” she said,

Construction is already underway and is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

