Pete Davidson cancels all Stand Up Live shows

After selling out at Stand Up Live, all Davidson’s upcoming comedy shows are cancelled.
Former SNL cast member, Pete Davidson, cancels all upcoming shows in Huntsville, Ala.
Former SNL cast member, Pete Davidson, cancels all upcoming shows in Huntsville, Ala.(Stand Up Live)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pete Davidson might be funny, but the cancellation of his Huntsville shows is not.

Pete’s show at Stand Up Live Huntsville was set for July 13-16. The shows sold out almost immediately. On Tuesday June 6, he cancelled all of them. Originally, he was set to perform eight shows at the Huntsville comedy venue. He planned to work out new material while on stage.

Ticket holders were told of the cancellation in an email sent out by Stand up Live. The email blamed the cancellation on a scheduling conflict and gave no further details.

Stand Up Live has made no announcement on their Instagram or Facebook despite announcing his shows on May 23 on both platforms. After the email was sent out, they removed his show from the calendar on their website.

