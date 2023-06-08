Deals
Overnight shooting in southwest Decatur brings heavy police presence

WAFF's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In Morgan County, an overnight shooting in southwest Decatur on Wimberly Drive, just off of Beltline and near The Home Depot prompted a heavy police presence, as well as the arrival of the Crime Scene Unit.

A sea of red and blue lights, as well as yellow caution tape, surrounded buildings in the area next to townhomes and apartment complexes.

The Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn says there was a shooting. A Decatur Police Department spokesperson confirms it was not a deadly shooting. The condition of the shooting victim remains unclear.

Decatur Police units on the scene said the public is not in any danger.

