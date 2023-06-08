Man bites Huntsville Police Officer during arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested late Wednesday night for trespassing and assaulting a police officer.

Huntsville Police Department officials say officers were dispatched to a trespass call on Wilson Drive around 11 p.m. When the officers attempted to bring Jacquez Ford into custody he became uncooperative and bit one of the officers.

Ford was taken into custody and the officer was taken to the Huntsville Hospital to be treated and later released.

Ford was charged with Assault 2nd - Police Officer - Strong Arm, Resisting Arrest and Domestic Violence 3rd - Criminal Trespass. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

