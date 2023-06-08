Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Man bites Huntsville Police Officer during arrest

Jacquez Ford
Jacquez Ford(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested late Wednesday night for trespassing and assaulting a police officer.

Huntsville Police Department officials say officers were dispatched to a trespass call on Wilson Drive around 11 p.m. When the officers attempted to bring Jacquez Ford into custody he became uncooperative and bit one of the officers.

Ford was taken into custody and the officer was taken to the Huntsville Hospital to be treated and later released.

Ford was charged with Assault 2nd - Police Officer - Strong Arm, Resisting Arrest and Domestic Violence 3rd - Criminal Trespass. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit in Madison County
Pilati was arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Walmart in Russellville.
Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Shooting investigation underway near Wimberly Drive in Decatur
Decatur woman injured, airlifted for treatment after overnight shooting near Wimberly Drive
Officers believe the driver of the commercial vehicle didn’t know they were involved in a wreck.
Bicyclist injured in crash involving commercial vehicle on Memorial Pkwy.

Latest News

Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
Source: WAFF
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber hosts ‘Alabama Update’ luncheon
Huntsville Madison County Chamber hosts ‘Alabama Update’ luncheon
Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail