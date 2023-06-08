Huntsville/Madison County Chamber hosts ‘Alabama Update’ luncheon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber invited local leaders to a luncheon on Thursday to discuss what’s happening in the state of Alabama.

The original plan was to hear from Governor Kay Ivey on what we are seeing throughout the state, but due to some plane issues, she was not able to attend.

State Finance Director Bill Poole was the unexpected keynote speaker at the luncheon. Poole delivered Governor Ivey’s address and started with the discussion of the uncertain future of Space Command.

“You know where the Governor stands on that issue but I’ll say it again on her behalf, Alabama is the only choice for U.S. Space Command headquarters and she is committed to that just as this community and all of you are committed to that,” Poole said. “The failure to assign a permanent location for Space Command is a failure to recognize the significance of its mission upholstering our national security.”

Poole and Ivey also recognized the economic growth that Madison County has provided to the state and hit on the bigger picture: the record-breaking unemployment numbers across all of Alabama.

“Alabama is now among the top 5 states with the lowest unemployment at 2.2 percent,” Poole said. “We’re below the national average. Every time I think we can’t get lower next month we do.”

With the legislative session just wrapping up, the speech hit on how local lawmakers in the Tennessee Valley made an impact and how 380 bills made it to the Governor’s desk for her signature. Poole said one of Ivey’s proudest moments from the session is the new education budget that gives teachers a 2% pay raise.

“We have to have effective teachers,” Poole said. “We have to recruit them, we have to retain them, our schools of higher education need to produce more of them. We all know how critical that is for our future.”

Ivey did send a video message to all in attendance today and promised to reschedule an address later this year.

