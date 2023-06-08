Former President Trump to visit Alabama for ALGOP event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party has announced that former President Donald J. Trump will be headlining an event for the ALGOP this summer.

According to a release from the ALGOP, details for Trump’s visit are limited, but planning is already underway.

“The Alabama Republican Party is excited to have President Trump joining us for an event this summer as he tours across the country talking about his vision for America. The people of Alabama and President Trump have a special relationship, and we’re pleased to be part of bringing him back to our state. This is going to be an exciting event, and we are looking forward to announcing full details soon,” said Alabama Rep. Party Chairman John Wahl.

The former president last visited Alabama in 2021 when he attended the Cullman Trump rally.

“It’s important for me that Alabama gets the attention it deserves on the national stage. That’s one of my priorities as ALGOP chairman, and I want to thank Donald Trump and his team for making this visit possible. This is going to be a great opportunity for the people of Alabama to hear directly from the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination,” Wahl added.

During the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, all nine of Alabama’s electoral college votes went to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence recently announced his own bid for the 2024 presidential election.

Those interested in attending can sign up for updates and ticket information as they become available. The signup form can be found on the ALGOP website (algop.org).

A date and location for the event has not yet been announced.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.