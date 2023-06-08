Economic experts speak on positives of two tax relief bills becoming law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 legislative session is proving to be the most beneficial one for the consumer in recent years. Once signed by Governor Kay Ivey, one bill would remove the five percent tax on overtime payments.

“If you look at it over the course of a year assuming ten hours of overtime a week over the course of a year. Now you’re talking about 750 to maybe even $1,000 which is a significant difference, a significant amount on a $45,000 salary,” said UNA economic professor Jason Imbrogno.

The bill received bipartisan support with Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr calling it a win for middle-class workers.

“The corporate executive who’s on a salary, they won’t see any benefit from this but those who are on the hourly system, working hard and working overtime, they will be the ones getting benefits.”

The other bipartisan bill awaiting the governor’s approval would gradually cut the four percent grocery sales tax every year by September 2024. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels says he’s heard concerns this will create a loss of revenue for the state.

“That doesn’t mean you walk in Publix or Kroger, everything is going to be untaxed,” Daniels said. “No. It’s only the food items that [are] defined by the SNAP definition. And that’s not every item.”

Imbrogno agrees with Daniels, adding that legislators thoughtfully crafted the bill to protect itself from loss in revenue.

“The legislature has already thought about and worried about the issue of what if revenue happens to go way down because of this it kind of sunsets those bills and says well we need to add those tax revenues back in,” he said.

