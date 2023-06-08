Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Economic experts speak on positives of two tax relief bills becoming law

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 legislative session is proving to be the most beneficial one for the consumer in recent years. Once signed by Governor Kay Ivey, one bill would remove the five percent tax on overtime payments.

“If you look at it over the course of a year assuming ten hours of overtime a week over the course of a year. Now you’re talking about 750 to maybe even $1,000 which is a significant difference, a significant amount on a $45,000 salary,” said UNA economic professor Jason Imbrogno.

The bill received bipartisan support with Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr calling it a win for middle-class workers.

“The corporate executive who’s on a salary, they won’t see any benefit from this but those who are on the hourly system, working hard and working overtime, they will be the ones getting benefits.”

The other bipartisan bill awaiting the governor’s approval would gradually cut the four percent grocery sales tax every year by September 2024. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels says he’s heard concerns this will create a loss of revenue for the state.

“That doesn’t mean you walk in Publix or Kroger, everything is going to be untaxed,” Daniels said. “No. It’s only the food items that [are] defined by the SNAP definition. And that’s not every item.”

Imbrogno agrees with Daniels, adding that legislators thoughtfully crafted the bill to protect itself from loss in revenue.

“The legislature has already thought about and worried about the issue of what if revenue happens to go way down because of this it kind of sunsets those bills and says well we need to add those tax revenues back in,” he said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

Economic experts speak on positives of two tax relief bills becoming law
Economic experts speak on positives of two tax relief bills becoming law
Shoals Marriott going through $25 million renovation
Shoals Marriott going through $25 million renovation
Shoals Marriott going through $25 million renovation
Shoals Marriott going through $25 million renovation
Bill to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Alabama passes legislature