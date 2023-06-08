Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Dug Hill Rd. to close for road project

Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12.
Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12.

The roadway will be open to local drivers only between King Drake Road and BB Lawler Road/Windwood Drive. An existing culvert on Dug Hill Road will be replaced as part of the project.

Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12.
Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12.(Madison County Government)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit in Madison County
Pilati was arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Walmart in Russellville.
Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Officers believe the driver of the commercial vehicle didn’t know they were involved in a wreck.
Bicyclist injured in crash involving commercial vehicle on Memorial Pkwy.
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Alleged assault victim files lawsuit against City of Sheffield, police department

Latest News

Shooting investigation underway near Wimberly Drive in Decatur
Decatur woman injured, airlifted for treatment after overnight shooting near Wimberly Drive
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Former President Trump to visit Alabama for ALGOP event
Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit in Madison County
Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape
Casey White to be sentenced for escape charge on Thursday