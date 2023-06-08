Dug Hill Rd. to close for road project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12.

The roadway will be open to local drivers only between King Drake Road and BB Lawler Road/Windwood Drive. An existing culvert on Dug Hill Road will be replaced as part of the project.

Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12. (Madison County Government)

