Crime Stoppers: Man pays for $800 boots with counterfeit money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You can have expensive taste, but you have to have the cash to back it up.

This week, the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a man they say used to buy $800 worth of boots from Boot Barn.

Investigators say the man picked out for paid for two pairs of boots with eight $100 bills. Once one of the workers realized the money was fake it was too late.

HPD hopes a unique tattoo on his arm may help someone more easily recognize him.

If you know him or anyone else on this list police want to hear from you.

Brandon Joseph is accused of damaging an apartment that was not his.

Jordan Parker allegedly broke into an apartment unit. She is charged with 3rd-degree burglary.

Nathan Gleton is wanted on a fentanyl possession charge.

Police say Daniel Lopez changed a check that was made out for $100 to $900. He is charged with possession of a forged instrument.

Demarco Burns is charged with Felony DV Assault. Authorities believe he hit his ex-girlfriend and injured her eye.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

