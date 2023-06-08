Deals
Chaney Johnson named Small College Athlete of the Year

Awarded by the Alabama Sports Writers Association
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former UAH basketball standout Chaney Johnson was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Small College Athlete of the Year.

Johnson, who won the Gulf south Conference Player of the Year and Division II All-South team, averaged 16 points and 6.6 Rebounds per game for the Chargers who reached the Division II South region finals.

Former UAH Forward Chaney Johnson (31) was named by the ASWA as Small Athlete of the Year
Johnson, a Thompson High School alum, entered the Transfer Portal and will have two years of eligibility for the Auburn Tigers.

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
