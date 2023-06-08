Casey White to be sentenced for escape charge on Thursday

Deals
WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White is set to be in court for his sentencing hearing for his felony escape charge.

White made national headlines when he escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail, with corrections officer Vicky White in April 2022.

Casey had 75 years of prison time left and he was awaiting a capital murder trial when he escaped.

They were on the run for 11 days until they were caught in Evansville.

Officers say Vicky White took her own life during the police chase that ended in Casey White’s arrest.

White was initially charged and indicted with felony murder for her death but it was dropped when he pled guilty to the escape charge and agreed to the maximum sentence: life with parole.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge is expected to decide if Casey will serve his life sentence concurrently with the 75-year sentence or after that time is served. That will determine if he is eligible for parole in his lifetime.

The sentencing is at 1 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

The trial for Connie Ridgeway’s murder is happening in August.

