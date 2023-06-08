Air Quality Alert for Friday First Alert Forecast. A quiet evening with lower humidity. We expect more dry weather through Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 50s. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Huntsville and Decatur areas for Friday due to an increase in ground level ozone. There will also be increased wildfire smoke from Canada in the area through Saturday. Sensitive groups along with children and people with asthma should limit outdoor activities Friday afternoon. The air quality will improve Sunday with scattered showers and storms becoming numerous by the late afternoon and early evening hours. A good soaking rain will move in Sunday night into Monday morning. Many areas will pick up at least one inch of rain with this next weathermaker.

