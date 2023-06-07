Sunny with some haze Wednesday, highs near 90°

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and may have an impact on your morning commute, please allow a few extra minutes for your morning drive.

Morning temperatures are on the mild side in the upper 50s to middle 60s with some passing cloud cover. Skies will be mostly sunny today with the wind becoming more northwesterly during the afternoon, this will lower humidity levels a bit and highs will approach 90 degrees. Expect some haze at times from the wildfire smoke moving in from the north. Most locations will stay quiet and dry today with just very isolated shower potential.

Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low to middle 60s, a stray shower or storm will be possible into the early morning hours of your Thursday. Thursday will be mostly sunny and more humid with a quick round of scattered showers and storms to start the day, another brief round of storms will be possible during the afternoon as well. Friday may be the best day we see all month long with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels as dew points will drop into the 40s and 50s! High temperatures will be in the middle 80s to round out your work week.

An early look at your weekend forecast shows a sunny and mostly dry Saturday with seasonal high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday and Monday will be more active with scattered to numerous rain showers and storms expected, a few storms can become strong to severe.

