Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Sunny with some haze Wednesday, highs near 90°

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and may have an impact on your morning commute, please allow a few extra minutes for your morning drive. 

Morning temperatures are on the mild side in the upper 50s to middle 60s with some passing cloud cover.  Skies will be mostly sunny today with the wind becoming more northwesterly during the afternoon, this will lower humidity levels a bit and highs will approach 90 degrees.  Expect some haze at times from the wildfire smoke moving in from the north.  Most locations will stay quiet and dry today with just very isolated shower potential. 

Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low to middle 60s, a stray shower or storm will be possible into the early morning hours of your Thursday.  Thursday will be mostly sunny and more humid with a quick round of scattered showers and storms to start the day, another brief round of storms will be possible during the afternoon as well.  Friday may be the best day we see all month long with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels as dew points will drop into the 40s and 50s!  High temperatures will be in the middle 80s to round out your work week. 

An early look at your weekend forecast shows a sunny and mostly dry Saturday with seasonal high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.  Sunday and Monday will be more active with scattered to numerous rain showers and storms expected, a few storms can become strong to severe.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Five months ago, Ray King, 50, was shot and killed by deputies with the Madison County...
Family of Huntsville man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’ seeks answers

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Widely Scattered Storms Possible Into the Early Evening
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, June 6 at noon
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast