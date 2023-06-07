Deals
Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
Economic experts speak on positives of two tax relief bills becoming law
Shoals Marriott going through $25 million renovation
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
