Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people on Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit.

According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, there had been a string of burglaries in Harvest. Investigators found the suspects and initiated a pursuit.

Officials say the pursuit ended on Klondike Ave. and several arrests were made.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.