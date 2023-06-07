Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit

Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.(waff)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people on Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit.

According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, there had been a string of burglaries in Harvest. Investigators found the suspects and initiated a pursuit.

Officials say the pursuit ended on Klondike Ave. and several arrests were made.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Five months ago, Ray King, 50, was shot and killed by deputies with the Madison County...
Family of Huntsville man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’ seeks answers

Latest News

Pilati was arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Walmart in Russellville.
Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting
According to a spokesperson for the police department, the bicyclist was taken to the hospital...
Bicyclist injured in crash involving commercial vehicle on Memorial Pkwy.
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane en route to Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.
Millions in COVID relief funds distributed to Madison County non-profits
Madison County Commission opens grant for local non-profits using federal COVID funding