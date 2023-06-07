Let’s Clay: Celebrate National Clay Week at The Vessel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Getting your hands a little dirty every once in a while never hurt anyone! With National Clay Week fast approaching, the ladies of The Vessel told us all about the classes they have coming up.

Jordyn Brummett, owner of The Vessel, and Sarah Crabtree, head of customer success invites you all to join them June 11-17. They have a class for everyone and can accommodate any skill level. Towards the end of the week on June 16, they will open their doors for an open house. Clay connoisseurs and beginners alike can go ask questions, see the studio and hear about all that they have to offer.

The week kicks off with a one-hour, one-time class with Jordyn called “Give It A Spin” and it will be followed by more themed classes. Also on Sunday is Jordyn’s “Animal Pots” where children can come and create a “pinch” pot!

The Vessel invites you to spend National Clay week with them. (Lauren Zabel Photography | Lauren Zabel Photography)

The Vessel is more than just a creative studio. It is place where people can fill their cup by growing in their creativity and be around like-minded people. The well-being of everyone wo walks through their doors is at the heart of what they do.

To view their current course calendar click here or to sign-up for a class visit here. To learn more and stay up to date on events you can visit their Instagram or Facebook.

The Vessel in Huntsville, AL invites you to sign up for a class during National Clay Week. (Jordyn Brummett)

