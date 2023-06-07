Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Kilauea volcano erupts again, creating spectacular glow

New video shows the moment Kilauea erupted this morning.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

At around 4:45 a.m., webcam images showed a glow at the summit, indicating that an eruption had begun.

Moments later, images showed fissures at the base of the crater, generating lava flows on the surface of the crater flow.

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Officials stressed that the activity is confined to Halemaumau and does not pose a threat to the public. Hazards will be reassessed as the eruption continues.

The observatory has raised the volcano alert level for Kilauea from “watch/orange” to “red/warning.”

Scientists said it started Tuesday evening, citing increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at the summit and indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The most recent eruption at Kilauea’s summit began on Jan. 5 and lasted for 61 days.

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the...
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from Sept. 2021 to Dec 2022. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)(AP)

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Five months ago, Ray King, 50, was shot and killed by deputies with the Madison County...
Family of Huntsville man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’ seeks answers

Latest News

Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane en route to Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.
FILE - Peter Moloney, of Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rides his...
Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis undergoes abdominal surgery, will stay in hospital for several days
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say