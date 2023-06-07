Just a good ol’ boy’s: “Dukes of Hazzard” star gives career updates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Back when he stared on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” he was “in trouble with the law” since the day he was born. Today, Tom Wopat continues to act but also has thirteen records out.

Tom Wopat played Luke Duke on the hit show "The Dukes of Hazzard." (Tom Wopat)

On June 10-11 he will be at The Cotton Gin during the North Alabama Spring Pickers Market in Rogersville, AL. Fans of the show, current movies and his music can expect to meet Tom, listen to a song or two and get some photos!

For more information on the event and to grab your tickets visit here.

