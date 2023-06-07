Deals
Just a good ol’ boy’s: “Dukes of Hazzard” star gives career updates

Tom Wopat played Luke Duke on the hit show “Dukes of Hazzard.” He joined to tell us about what he is doing now.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Back when he stared on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” he was “in trouble with the law” since the day he was born. Today, Tom Wopat continues to act but also has thirteen records out.

On June 10-11 he will be at The Cotton Gin during the North Alabama Spring Pickers Market in Rogersville, AL. Fans of the show, current movies and his music can expect to meet Tom, listen to a song or two and get some photos!

For more information on the event and to grab your tickets visit here.

