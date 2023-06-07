Investigation underway after Harvest teen arrested for impersonating an officer

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Limestone County are investigating 18-year-old Logan Martin after they say he admitted to using stolen police gear to pull over drivers.

After receiving a tip, LCSO investigators said Martin used stolen blue lights from the Madison County Career Tech Law Enforcement vehicle and pulled over drivers in Madison, Limestone, Jackson, and Lincoln, Tenn. counties.

Deputies say they found gear with logos from the Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and State Troopers. A spokesperson from ALEA said they were not sure if Martin’s “police gear” was real gear.

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said his department has investigated multiple instances of officer impersonation over the last year. He said anyone who unlawfully pulls someone over creates a dangerous situation because they could take advantage of them.

“What are they planning on doing if they’d pull you over,” he said. “It’s also dangerous to deputies because if they have some idea that this might not be a law enforcement officer, they may refuse to stop, and that can cause us some difficulties. We end up in pursuits and things like that. It’s just a bad thing all around.”

Harnen said anyone being pulled over can go through multiple steps to make sure they’re being pulled over by a real officer.

“Make some indication that they’re behind you,” he said. “Turn on your flashers, slow down, and go the speed limit. Drive to a well-lit place well there [are] a least a lot of people so there can be some safety and security there. Also, call 911 in the area that you’re in, and verify that there’s an officer trying to pull over that particular vehicle.”

The LCSO is asking that if anyone was pulled over by Martin in the Tennessee Valley area to reach out to Captain Caleb Durden at (256) 232-0111.

