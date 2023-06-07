Hazy & hot, mainly dry through this evening.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, mostly sunny today with a northwesterly wind. This will lower humidity levels a bit and highs will approach 90 degrees. Expect some haze at times from the wildfire smoke moving in from the north. Most locations will stay quiet and dry today with just very isolated shower potential. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms after midnight. Temps in the 60s. Thursday, mainly sunny after morning scattered showers and storms to start the day,

Friday, pleasant. Lower humidity with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Weekend forecast, sunny Saturday with seasonal high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon (and night). Temps in the 80s

