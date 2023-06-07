Grab your spoon because it’s National Chocolate Ice Cream day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In case you didn’t hear it’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

Ally Burnett Duncan, aka Sugar Pusher, is teaching us how we can make homemade ‘no churn’ chocolate ice cream! This recipe is perfect if you don’t have an ice cream machine but are craving a homemade dessert!

All you need is sweetened condensed milk, heavy whipping cream, cocoa powder, salt, and vanilla extract. Make sure to watch the video to follow along with the recipe!

Be sure to check out Sugar Pushers Instagram and TikTok to follow along with all her sweet content!

