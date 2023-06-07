Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Defense attorney for man accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy request trial delay

(Source: WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense attorney for a man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police Department Officer in 2019 is requesting that his client’s trial be delayed.

LaJeromney Brown, 44 allegedly shot and killed STAC Officer Bill Clardy in December 2019. On that day officers and STAC agents went to intercept a drug deal they were tipped off about, once Brown arrived and saw the officers he immediately shot at them and ran away.

Officers returned fire but did not hit Brown who was taken into custody just a block away and charged with capital murder. Clardy was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Now a little over three years later, Brown’s defense attorney, Bruce Gardner, requested that the trial be delayed during Wednesday’s status conference. Gardner says that the March 2023 shooting death of HPD Officer Garrett Crumby and the shooting of HPD Officer Albert Morin impact the case.

He feels the trial date, which is set for mid-October, is too soon and believes that there has been too much media coverage. Gardner addressed the role social media plays leading up to the high-profile case, like the death of a police officer.

“It’s even worse when people are exchanging videos and support fundraisers for the deceased officer, he was inscribed in a national memorial in Washington and all that affects people,” Gardner said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

According to Sen. Britt, the delegation met with U.S. Space Command Commander General James...
Sen. Tuberville, Sen. Britt meet with U.S. Space Command officials about location of headquarters
The chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance is set to be extradited to the U.S.
Timeline of events leading up to the extradition of Joran van der Sloot to the US
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane arrives in Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.
Bill to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Alabama passes legislature