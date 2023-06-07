Defense attorney for man accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy request trial delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense attorney for a man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police Department Officer in 2019 is requesting that his client’s trial be delayed.

LaJeromney Brown, 44 allegedly shot and killed STAC Officer Bill Clardy in December 2019. On that day officers and STAC agents went to intercept a drug deal they were tipped off about, once Brown arrived and saw the officers he immediately shot at them and ran away.

Officers returned fire but did not hit Brown who was taken into custody just a block away and charged with capital murder. Clardy was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Now a little over three years later, Brown’s defense attorney, Bruce Gardner, requested that the trial be delayed during Wednesday’s status conference. Gardner says that the March 2023 shooting death of HPD Officer Garrett Crumby and the shooting of HPD Officer Albert Morin impact the case.

He feels the trial date, which is set for mid-October, is too soon and believes that there has been too much media coverage. Gardner addressed the role social media plays leading up to the high-profile case, like the death of a police officer.

“It’s even worse when people are exchanging videos and support fundraisers for the deceased officer, he was inscribed in a national memorial in Washington and all that affects people,” Gardner said.

